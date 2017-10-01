Stock theft, SAPS warn of new criminal modus operandi

SAPS Stock Theft Unit in KwaZulu-Natal is warning livestock owners to be aware of the modus operandi by the stock thieves.

Criminals are targeting the livestock owners who had fallen prey to the stock thieves by informing them that they had found and recovered their stolen livestock. They pretend to be police officers from Stock Theft Unit from other province investigating their cases. They would inform the victim that their livestock has been recovered from another province but they have to deposit a certain amount of cash so that their livestock can be transported back home.

Criminals are demanding any amount from R2000 upwards.

Police are warning the community members to be aware of such deception. Please beware that there is no investigating officer who can ask the victim for money, the Stock Theft Investigators will in fact assist victims and would drive them by state vehicle to view recovered livestock.

Criminals are targeting victims who are close to the borders like Bulwer, Impendle, Bergville and other rural areas. All the victims of stock theft are advised to make contact with their investigating officers as soon as they have opened a stock theft case.

If they have been contacted by these criminals, they are advised to immediately contact the nearest police station or their investigating officer as soon as possible. Familiarize yourselves with the detectives investigating your cases, do not fall prey to these fraudsters. When receiving such calls or text messages, please ask the ‘police’ of the brand mark of your so called recovered livestock and tell them to leave their contact details then inform police immediately.

