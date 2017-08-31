Stock theft, one arrested, Dalibho

Nsuze police and Greytown Stock Theft Unit members conducted an operation searching for suspects and stolen livestock. During an operation, a 38 year old suspect was arrested and five goats as well as a cow skin were recovered.

The goats were handed to the lawful owner and the cow skin was positively identified by its lawful owner. Earlier this month, goats were stolen from the kraal in the Dalibho area and a case of stock theft was opened at Nsuze police station.

The suspect was charged with stock theft and appeared in Nsuze Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2017. Upon a further probe it was discovered that the suspect had planned to slaughter the goats for a traditional ceremony. The suspect has been linked to another stock theft case where a cow was stolen from Newspaper area and he will also be profiled to establish if he can be linked to other reported stock theft cases.

