Stellawood cemetery rape, identikit of suspect, Durban

Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are seeking assistance from the members of the community regarding the rape case they are investigating.

It is alleged that a 24 year old woman was taken by an unknown male driving a white Renault Clio to a cemetery in Stellawood where she was raped.

A case of rape was opened at Umbilo police station and it was transferred to Brighton Beach FCS for investigation.

The investigating officer is searching for the man in the attached identikit and we believe that he can assist in solving this case.

He is short in height and is slender built. He is about 34 year old and had short dreadlocks.

Anyone with the information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Brighton Beach FCS, Constable Sthabile Mlaba on 031 203 7334 or 078 231 6543. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News