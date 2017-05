The body of a 64-year-old farmer in Bulwer in Natal was found in his house.

He was apparently set on fire after gasoline was thrown over him.

According to SAP, the motive is unknown, but it is only part of the series of farm murders that take place almost every day. This is the third farm murder in 2017 in the Bulwer / Underberg area.

The case is described as one of the cruelest in the area.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

