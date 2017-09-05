Social media threats against SAPS and crime escalation, Umlazi

Social Media rumours of suspected revengeful criminals, who sent out a strong message to cops, vowing to avenge the death of their friends is taken very seriously.

Threats made to ensure more crime, such as carjackings and theft of motor vehicles will take place, is also given serious attention.

Additional manpower has been deployed in Umlazi to ensure that the law is upheld and that the police will be ready to address any threats to thee police officers and its community.

In South Africa, we cannot allow lawlessness and disrespectful threats to challenge the arm of the law and create fear amongst our citizens. Such a threat is a direct attack on our government.

Umlazi SAPS will not be intimidated by threats from criminals.

Residents of Umlazi are cautioned to be vigilant at all times. We encourage immediate reporting of vehicles that participate in spinning on public roads in Umlazi and firing of shots in the air. This will not be tolerated! This is dangerous for residents and we advise them to please take the necessary precautions to protect their children and family.

We request at this time that the community and the police work hand in hand to ensure Umlazi residents do not live in fear due to a few revengeful criminals. Please contact 08600 10111 to report any unusual activity noticed in your area or any information that would be beneficial to ensuring the safety of all citizens and its law enforcers.

Brigadier Bongi Ntuli said, “The SAPS commits themselves to the creation of a safe and secure environment for all residents of Umlazi. In order to do so and with integrity, the SAPS will render a responsible and effective service which is accessible to every person in Umlazi and will continually strive towards improving our service and ensuring that our residents live in peace and without fear! We are also committed to protect their property at all times. United we will stand, with law abiding residents in Umlazi, to ensure their children feel safe and secure. Together we will not allow rebellious criminals to create fear and lawlessness in Umlazi. We are committed to our community!”

South Africa Today – South Africa News