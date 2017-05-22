Smash-and-grabbers-arrested-in-Durban-North

At approximately 12:00 whilst on a routine patrol on Swapo (Broadway) Road, Durban North, a Marshall Security Armed Reaction Officer noted a suspicious vehicle, a metallic green Mazda with no number plates. As the reaction officer drew closer to the vehicle he noticed two males were standing next to another vehicle in the parking bay attempting to open the doors to the vehicle.

The suspects noticed the response officer and jumped into the Mazda, speeding off towards Kennith Kaunda (Northway) Road. A call for the assistance of all available vehicles in the area was made and the suspects were noticed turning into Humber Crescent by an additional Marshall Security Armed Response member. A high-speed chase ensued through Umgeni Park onto Chris Hani (North Coast) Road, as the suspects weaved dangerously through traffic, driving contraflow at times against oncoming traffic flow, in an attempt to evade arrest.

The vehicle proceeded onto Umgeni Road and left onto Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road where it was brought to a stop by Marshall Security Armed Response Officers.

The two suspects were found in possession of a remote jamming device as well as several number plates.

The suspects were arrested on site and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

