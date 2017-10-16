Six suspects arrested during weekend efforts

Blue Security armed response officers and residents arrested six suspects for allegedly stealing valuables from homes and businesses over the past weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said armed response officers and residents had a busy weekend arresting suspects on the Bluff, in Waterfall, New Germany and in Glenwood.

Mathios said an armed response officer had chased two suspects who he spotted running out of a school premises on the Bluff in the early hours of Saturday morning. “He managed to arrest one of the suspects, who had allegedly stolen two orange bin bags filled with paper from the school. He was handed over to the Brighton Beach SAPS, who attended the scene.”

An armed response officer arrested a suspect for allegedly vandalising a business premises in Nguni Way in Waterfall. He also attempted to steal planks from the roof of the building when he was interrupted.

In a separate incident, an alert New Germany resident contacted Blue after he arrested two suspects on the corner of Janine Road and Mellisa Crescent. The men were carrying stolen drain covers when they were stopped at around 7.40am on Saturday. “The suspects were handed over to Pinetown SAPS at the scene,” Mathios said.

Mathios added that two suspects were arrested in Glenwood on Friday. “A resident spotted a suspect attempting to steal a light from a complex in Cato Road. Members of the community gave chase and arrested the suspect who was then handed over to the Umbilo SAPS,” Mathios said.

Mathios added that a suspect who had stolen goods from a property in Sir Duncan Road on Friday was arrested at around 6.10pm and handed over to the Umblo SAPS at the scene.

South Africa Today – South Africa News