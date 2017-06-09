Shop attendant killed in Reservoir Hills shooting

A shop attendant was shot and killed, and four other people were injured, in a shooting at a business premises in Reservoir Hills last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said armed men had entered the shop in Varsity Drive and held up staff at gunpoint.

“The gang demanded airtime, cigarettes and other valuables and fired several shots in a panic before fleeing the scene with food and cigarettes. One of the staff was shot in the mouth and later died in hospital. Four other people were shot and transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries,” he said.

A SAPS forensic team attended the scene of the crime.

