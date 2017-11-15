Shootout between housebreaking suspects and Silverglen resident

A Silverglen resident was lucky to escape a shootout with suspects who broke into his property yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a suspect had fired a shot at a resident in Riversdale Road when he disturbed them while they were stealing goods from the garage. The incident occurred at around 2pm.

“The resident returned fire and the suspects fled the scene, leaving the goods from the garage lying outside. The suspects had forced open a pedestrian door to gain entry into the garage,” Mathios said.

Bayview SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

