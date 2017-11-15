Shootout between housebreaking suspects and Silverglen resident

Blue Security

0

A Silverglen resident was lucky to escape a shootout with suspects who broke into his property yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a suspect had fired a shot at a resident in Riversdale Road when he disturbed them while they were stealing goods from the garage. The incident occurred at around 2pm.

“The resident returned fire and the suspects fled the scene, leaving the goods from the garage lying outside. The suspects had forced open a pedestrian door to gain entry into the garage,” Mathios said.

Bayview SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Automatic weapon recovered, 2 arrested, Umkhanyaku... On the night of 13 November 2017, police officers deployed in the Umkhanyakude area conducted an intelligence driven operation targeting illegal firea...
Man arrested certifying a fraudulent a senior cer... A 40 year old suspect was arrested for alleged fraud after the suspect came to Kokstad Police Station Community Service Center to certify a senior cer...
Drugs seized, 3 suspects arrested, Phoenix The safer festive season operations are in full swing around the Province of KwaZulu-Natal and are leaving an indelible mark on the criminal network. ...
3 men get life imprisonment after gang rape, Pless... Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced three accused, Mduduzi Shabalala (29), Simphiwe Ngubane (33) and Mlungisi Kunene (35) to life ...