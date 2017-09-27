Shoot out after house robbery, 2 arrested, Pietermaritzburg

On 23 September 2017, Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit members arrested two suspects for attempted murder and recovered a stolen vehicle.

Police were conducting an operation on the N3 freeway near Merrivale when they spotted a vehicle with five occupants. When police instructed them to stop, the suspects allegedly tried to veer the police vehicle off the road.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed onto the pavement and they abandoned their vehicle whilst shooting at the police.

Suspects disappeared into the bushes and police gave chase. Two of the five suspects were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard.

They will be charged and will appear at Howick Magistrates Court soon. During an investigation, it was revealed that the suspects’ vehicle was stolen during a house robbery incident at Sdikidikeni area, Intsikeni.

These suspects will be linked to Intsikeni incident and will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other similar incidents.

