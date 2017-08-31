Shock over Zuma’s announcement

ANC president Jacob Zuma ordered the Special Investigation Unit to investigate Natal’s treasury department.

The province’s portfolio committee chairman, Sipho Nkosi, expressed his shock on the announcement in the light of the fact that the auditor-general issued a clean audit for Natal for seven consecutive years.

Zuma’s mission involves investigating maladministration, corruption, negligent loss of public funds and damage to public property.

Meanwhile, nothing has come of Zuma’s promise to appoint a judicial commission to investigate state capture.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

