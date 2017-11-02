Seven men storm La Lucia home in seventh armed robbery

Another La Lucia home has been hit by armed robbers who held up a gardener before smashing down the front door to gain entry.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of seven robbers arrived in a vehicle and held up a gardener at a property in Wilson Way at around midday. “The robbers derailed the driveway gate and held up the gardener at gunpoint. They then smashed the front door down to gain entry into the house. They fled the scene with jewellery. It is not clear at this stage whether any other items have been reported missing. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Durban North SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios said the incident was the seventh armed robbery to hit the suburb in recent weeks. “In most of the cases the robbers derailed the driveway gate to gain entry to the property before forcing their way inside and holding up residents and domestic staff,” he said.

An elderly couple was tied up and assaulted in one of the recent incidents.

