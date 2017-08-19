Security guard shot during robbery in Sea Cow Lake, Durban

A 43-year-old man was left seriously injured last night during an alleged robbery at a shop on Palmfield Road in Sea Cow Lake, north of Durban.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the man lying inside the shop.

The man was quickly assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound, leaving him in a serious condition.

Paramedics immediately treated the man and thereafter transported him to St Augustines Hospital for further care.

It is understood that two men had entered the shop and had opened fire on the security guard.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News