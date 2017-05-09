Security guard left critically injured after Isipingo shooting

On Tuesday morning just after 11h00, the Netcare 911 paramedics received a call for a shooting incident in Isipingo Beach near the Island Hotel.

Reports from the scene indicate that the forty-three-year-old female security guard was in her vehicle when she was shot by unknown men, and then robbed of her firearm.

Exact detail to the incident, however, will form part of the South African Police investigation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the woman had sustained a serious wound through the arm and upper body. The patient was stabilised at the scene and then transported to hospital under the constant care of the Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic.

South Africa Today – South Africa News