Security guard assaulted after confronting robbers

A gang of robbers assaulted a security guard at a business premises in Sea View early yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said three suspects had gained entry into the Harden Avenue property at around 5.48am.

“The suspects attempted to steal truck tyres, but were disturbed when the security guard on site confronted them. The suspects assaulted the guard and turned and fled the scene empty handed,” Mathios said.

“Provincial ambulance services attended the scene of the crime and treated the victim before taking him to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Bellair police attended the scene of the crime.

