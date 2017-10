On 25 October 2017, members from Durban Search and Rescue along with Umhlali and Empangeni K9 Search and Rescue, were called out to the Nkivani area in Nsuze to recover the body of a 30 year old man.

The victim was discovered at the bottom of a 250m cliff.

A rope Rescue pulley system was set up to haul the body up the cliff. The body was handed over to Nsuze SAPS and an Inquest docket was opened for investigation.

