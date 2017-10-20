SAPS commander fatally shoots arrested constable, Westville

It is alleged that on 18 October 2017, at 14:30, two suspects broke into a business premises on North Coast Road and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle.

Security guards that were in the vicinity responded and gave chase. The suspects aged 31 and 35 were apprehended and found in possession of stolen property and house breaking implements.

It was later established that one of the suspects is a police official stationed at Sydenham SAPS and was off duty when the offence was committed. A case of house breaking was opened for investigation at Greenwood Park SAPS.

The policeman’s commander was contacted and attended to the incident. The commander escorted the suspected police official who was handcuffed to his residence at Westville to seize his firearm. It is alleged that whilst at the suspects’ residence, the 31 year old constable managed to retrieve his firearm and pointed it in the direction of his commander.

It is alleged that the commander then fired shots in the direction of the suspect resulting in him being fatally wounded.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa was disturbed by the turn of events. “We are disappointed to find one of our own police officers being involved in crime and it is sad that he lost his life as a result of his actions. We once again reiterate our commitment to rooting out corrupt elements within the SAPS and if a police official is suspected of being involved in crime, we will ensure that they do not receive special treatment,” he said.

