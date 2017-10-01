Robbery suspects arrested in Durban North

Over the past week, Marshall Security have received several reports of cases of armed robberies with

similar modus operandi in the area.

The several victims explained how they had been picked up by a white Toyota Quantum posing as a

minibus taxi.

Whilst the victims were onboard, they were confronted by two male passengers, armed with a knives.

The men demanded the victims cellphones, laptops and belongings, before leaving them with a small

amount of money for transport and ordering them out of the vehicle.

Information was received as to the description and registration of the vehicle, which was loaded onto

the Marshall Security Automated Number Plate Recognition camera systems in the area.

On Friday night at approximately 20:00, the vehicle was picked up on our systems and Armed Reaction

vehicles, together with our Special Operations Team and members of the South African Police Services,

brought the vehicle to a stop on Blackburn Road in Durban North.

The vehicle matched the description and registration provided by the victims. Three suspects were

arrested and remanded into the custody of the SAPS for further investigation and processing.

