Robbery suspect fatally wounded in police shoot out, Durban

On the afternoon of 19 November 2017, an intelligence driven operation was conducted by the Provincial Trio Crime Task Team at the intersection of the M4 North Coast and M27 for a wanted suspect who was originally from Mandeni.

According to information received, the suspect was on his way to commit robbery at KwaDukuza.

The suspect who was travelling in a taxi, was wanted for a number of crimes such as murder, armed robberies, hijackings, kidnapping and business robberies committed in northern KZN.

Police spotted the taxi fitting the description given to them. When police approached the taxi, it is alleged that the suspect alighted from the taxi and started to shoot at police. During the ensuing gunfire, the suspect was fatally wounded. Police found two unlicensed firearms, a 9mm Norinco pistol and a 9m Glock pistol on the scene.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa warned criminals to rather co operate with police and not to shoot at police officers.

“Our police officers will defend themselves if their lives are in danger. We have lost a number of police officers at the hands of criminals and such flagrant disregard for law and order will not be tolerated. Our Festive Season Operations are in full swing and criminals must expect to meet our police officers on the streets,” he said.

