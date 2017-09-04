Robbery duo each sentenced to 40 years imprisonment

On 29 August 2017, Ezinqoleni Regional Court convicted and sentenced two robbers to 40 years’ imprisonment each.

Mthembeni Kiri Bovana, 36, and Sandile Msenti Ndlovu, 38, both received befitting sentences for their brazen acts that they have committed in October 2016.

Bovana and Ndlovu accosted a group of church choristers who were accommodated at a home in Thuvukezi ward, Ezinqoleni where they robbed them of their valuables at knife point.

The victims were robbed of their belongings and cash. A case of robbery was opened at Ezinqoleni police station for investigation.

An investigation was conducted which led to the arrest and successful prosecution of the accused. During the arrest, police recovered the stolen items.

Both accused were each sentenced to 40 years in jail.

