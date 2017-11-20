Robbers tie up Amanzimtoti couple, cook meal before fleeing with loot

An Amanzimtoti couple escaped a home invasion unharmed after robbers broke into the house, and then cooked meat and had a meal before leaving the premises at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the couple was sitting in the lounge at around 10.45pm on Friday when a gang of four suspects forced open the kitchen door and stormed into the Burne Road house.

“The gang tied up the couple and proceeded to ransack the property in search of valuables. They grabbed a safe, firearms, televisions, jewellery, cellphones, wine and a wallet containing cash, which they loaded into their getaway vehicle,” Mathios said. “The suspects took meat out of the couple’s freezer, cooked it and ate the meal before fleeing the scene.”

Mathios said the couple was unharmed and declined crisis counselling.

Amanzimtoti SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

