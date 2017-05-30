Robbers arrested for mugging Musgrave woman at knifepoint

A Musgrave resident is full of praise for a Good Samaritan Blue Security armed response officer, who was the only person to stop and help her and went on to single-handedly arrest her assailants after a mugging yesterday.

Lizzy Makoena, 28, said she was walking home from Musgrave Centre along Musgrave Road when three men held her up at knife-point and robbed her of her cellphone at around 12.45pm.

“They were not well dressed and I thought they looked like guys who collect scrap. There were so many cars driving past and I asked for help but no-one would help. He was the only one to stop and help and I didn’t even get a chance to thank him,” Makoena said.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the three men, one of them armed with a knife, had threatened to stab her if she did not hand over her cellphone during the mugging. “She gave them her phone and they fled down St Thomas Street. The victim flagged down our officer who was patrolling the area and he gave chase and arrested two of the suspects on the corner of St Thomas Road and Botanic Gardens Road,” he said.

Mathios said the cellphone was recovered from the men but the third suspect managed to flee with the knife. “The suspects were handed over to the Berea SAPS who attended the scene,” he said.

Makoena added, “I just thank God for him. I got my phone back.”

South Africa Today – South Africa News