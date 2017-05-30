Riots in KwaZulu-Natal

Sporadic violence broke out in KwaMashu at Durban in Natal.

Mayor Thulani Zwane admits that despite the fact that the police do their best to control the situation, the situation remains very tense. In some cases, the police have even been attacked. Although, it is not known whether any police officer was injured and whether any police property was damaged.

Several stores have been looted.

Apparently, foreigners and their stores were the targets of the protesters.

