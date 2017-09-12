Response officers and residents nab three suspects this weekend

Blue Security armed response officers and residents across Durban arrested several suspects at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said an officer arrested an alleged housebreaker in Malvern on Friday. “The suspect had attempted to break into a property St Augustine Crescent in broad daylight at around 2pm. Our officer responded and tracked down the suspect who had fled the scene. He arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Malvern police,” Mathios said.

Amanzimtoti neighbours worked together to arrest a trespasser in Eland Avenue on Saturday afternoon at around 5.15pm. “Neighbours noticed the suspect trying to break into a Wendy house on a property. They intervened and arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police. Nothing was reported stolen,” Mathios said.

Mathios said that in a third incident at a business premises in Russell Street in Pinetown yesterday a suspect had been spotted attempting to steal copper-plated wire in broad daylight. The incident occurred at around 8.50am. “The staff member arrested the suspect when he saw him cutting the wiring. Our officer attended the scene where the suspect was handed over to the Pinetown SAPS for processing.”

In a separate incident a dangerous wanted criminal was arrested in another combined effort by our response officers and residents in Phoenix.

