Rapists handed harsh sentences for rape of girl (14)

On 31 August 2017, Empangeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Mbuyiseni Ndebele (29) and Sipho Mhlongo (29) to 15 years imprisonment each for rape incident that they committed in 2014.

In December 2014, a then 14 year old female visited her mother at Nseleni Township when she was accosted by the accused who sent her to the shop to buy them cigarettes and chips.

When the victim returned from the shop, the accused forced her into their room where they took turns raping her.

A case of rape was opened at Empangeni police station and the docket was sent to the Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

A thorough investigation was conducted and it led to the arrest of both the accused. They were taken to court for trial where they were sentenced to a 15 year imprisonment terms each.

