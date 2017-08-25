Rapist of girl (14) sentenced to life

On 22 August 2017, Durban Regional Court convicted and sentenced Phethuxolo Trafford Ngcamu (31), to a life term and ten years’ imprisonment for crimes he committed at Imfume area in January 2015.

A then 14 year old female was on her way home when she met Ngcamu who forced her into a minibus taxi without saying a word. He took her into certain house at Imfume Mission where he repeatedly raped her until the next day. He released her and threatened to kill her if she mentioned her ordeal to anyone.

The victim reported the incident and a case of rape was opened at Amanzimtoti police station. It was transferred to Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. The investigating officer immediately arrested Ngcamu and took him to court to face the full might of law for his dreadful acts.

He was kept in custody until his conviction where received a well deserving sentence for violating a minor. Ngcamu was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and ten years for kidnapping.

“Ngcamu’s actions proved that he does not deserve to be within the community and he had to be sent where he must re look at his actions and be rehabilitated. Abuse of women and children cannot be tolerated in our communities and we will fight Gender Based Violence, tooth and nail,” said the KwaZulu-Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

