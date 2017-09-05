Rapist of boy (7) sent to 18 years in prison

Madadeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Bongani Tsotetsi (25) to 18 years imprisonment for raping a seven year old boy.

The accused was sentenced on 31 August this year after he appeared in court several times.

In April 2013, a seven year old victim was walking along the road at Madadeni near Newcastle when he was approached by the accused.

The accused took the victim by force to his shack in the area, where he was raped. He further threatened the victim not to tell anyone about the incident and let him go home.

A case of rape was opened at Madadeni police station and the docket was transferred to Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection Unit for further investigation.

Through intensive investigation, the accused was arrested and charged for rape. The accused appeared in court and was denied bail.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused. “I further thanked the victim for being brave and reported such abuse even when he was threatened to be killed. The sentence handed down to the accused will serve as a warning to other would be rapists who think of committing such cases,” he said.

