A 15 year imprisonment sentence was handed to Victor Sibisi, 43, by Empangeni Regional Court for raping two minors at Sokhulu area.

In 2014, Sokhulu raped an eight year old girl and in 2016, he raped a seven year old boy and two cases of rape were opened at KwaMbonambi police station.

Both cases were sent to KwaMsane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation who ensured that the accused is sent to prison.

