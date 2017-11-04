R2.5 million worth of stolen goods seized, Malvern

0
R2.5 million worth of stolen goods seized, Malvern. Photo: SAPS
R2.5 million worth of stolen goods seized, Malvern. Photo: SAPS

On 2 November 2017, at approximately 12:10, an Ethekwini Outer North Intelligence driven operation, together with Provincial Organised Crime, Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combating Unit (CCU), Metro Police and Umlazi K9 successfully apprehended a 51 year old suspect found in possession of stolen goods to the value of R2.5 million.

Members nabbed the suspect after receiving information that the suspect had stolen goods on his property, which were linked to various cases in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members for their excellent work in successfully seizing the stolen goods.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Snake season safety tips from Durban expert Reports of snake sightings all across Durban have been streaming in, keeping both out control centre and local snake-catching expert Nick Evans on the...
Fraud, payroll official pays family members, Jozin... Nomfundo Mthembu (32) and five other suspects appeared briefly at the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Court on Thursday 2 November 2017, for alleged f...
Reservoir Hills grandmother terrorised by brazen a... A Reservoir Hills grandmother has been left traumatised after armed robbers dragged her through the house at gunpoint in a home invasion on 1 November...
Seven men storm La Lucia home in seventh armed rob... Another La Lucia home has been hit by armed robbers who held up a gardener before smashing down the front door to gain entry. Blue Security communi...