R2.5 million worth of stolen goods seized, Malvern

On 2 November 2017, at approximately 12:10, an Ethekwini Outer North Intelligence driven operation, together with Provincial Organised Crime, Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combating Unit (CCU), Metro Police and Umlazi K9 successfully apprehended a 51 year old suspect found in possession of stolen goods to the value of R2.5 million.

Members nabbed the suspect after receiving information that the suspect had stolen goods on his property, which were linked to various cases in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members for their excellent work in successfully seizing the stolen goods.

South Africa Today – South Africa News