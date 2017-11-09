Pursued stolen vehicle crashes into police, Durban

On 7 November 2017, Provincial Task Team and Durban Central K9 Unit members arrested two suspects for possession of a stolen vehicle.

It is alleged that at 15:30 a chase between police and a suspicious stolen vehicle took place along Dumisani Makhaye Drive.

The Toyota Corolla that was allegedly stolen in KwaMakhutha with two occupants was driving in oncoming traffic in a southern direction and crashed into two police vehicles.

Suspects then fled the scene on foot whilst firing at the police and police returned fire. The two suspects were arrested, a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered. The Suspects and a police member were injured due to the collision but no gunshot wounds were sustained.

The Injured people were taken to hospital and the suspects are under police guard.

A cellphone as well as a wrist watch was also seized from one of the suspects. The suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court soon facing charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended members for the arrests and the recovery of the stolen vehicle and a firearm. “As we are approaching the Festive Season, we will continue sending all the criminals who are terrorizing our community behind bars were they belong and we also wish a speedy recovery to our member who sustained injuries while serving our community,” he said.

