Proliferation of illegal firearms plaguing province

The deployment of SAPS Public Order Police members in the Ilembe Cluster policing precinct to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms yielded positive results last week.

Police conducted an operation in Sundumbili area and they proceeded to Dendethu area where they arrested four suspects and seized three firearms with a total of 26 live rounds of ammunition.

Suspects aged between 21 and 49 were arrested at their homesteads. A 23 year old male was found in possession of a revolver with seven live rounds of ammunition whereas a 21 year old male was found with a pistol with three rounds, another 21 year old was found with a magazine with 10 rounds in his possession and a 49 year old was arrested for possession of a revolver with six live rounds of ammunition.

Three suspects were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition whereas the fourth suspect was charged for illegal possession of ammunition. They appeared at the Mtunzini Magistrates’ Court on 29 September 2017.

Another operation was conducted by KwaMashu police at B section, Songo Road where a 24 year old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with 11 live rounds of ammunition.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was taken from the security guard during a robbery at the business premises in KwaMashu area in January 2017 by six unknown suspects. The arrested suspect was charged for illegal possession of firearm and he appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court.

He will also be linked to the robbery as the investigation continues.

As the operation continued, police were called out to the medical facility where they found an injured 25 year old male with gunshot wounds.

Intensive investigation revealed that he was shot at B section and police swiftly arrested a 42 year old suspect.

He was found with a pistol with its serial number filed off in his possession and the firearm was seized. He was charged for attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm. He will appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court on 2 October 2017.

