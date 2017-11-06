Proactive response officers arrest 3 suspects over 3 days

Proactive Blue Security armed response officers arrested two suspects at the weekend and a further suspect was arrested in possession of stolen goods this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said an armed response officer arrested an alleged thief who was in the process of helping himself to goods in a resident’s garage in Sunbird Avenue in Yellowwood Park on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 10.25am.

“The resident was inside her house when she heard dogs barking and came outside to find a suspect in the garage. Our officer responded to the scene, arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Montclair SAPS at the scene,” Mathios said.

Mathios said an armed response officer who was patrolling in Goble Road in Morningside spotted a suspect standing in the signalling to another suspect who was standing on the wall of a property in Arran Road at around 2.30am on Saturday. “The suspect was signalling to his accomplice to hide but it was too late as our officer had already seen them both. He parked his vehicle on the side of the road and chased one of the suspects on foot, eventually cornering and arresting him with the help of a back-up response officer in Rapson Road,” Mathios said.

The suspect as handed over to the Berea SAPS at the scene.

Mathios said the third suspect was arrested in Greenwood Park and a stolen tyre and rim was recovered which he had allegedly stolen out of a property Sherwood Place. “The suspect was handed over to the Greenwood Park SAPS,” he said.

