Proactive response officer busts two Silverglen bicycle thieves

A proactive armed response officer arrested two alleged bicycle thieves in Silverglen yesterday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the reaction officer was patrolling Silverglen Drive last night when he spotted two suspects removing a bicycle from a property over a boundary wall. The incident occurred at 7.30pm.

“The officer stopped and questioned the suspects about the bicycle and they told him that they worked for the property owner who had given them the bicycle. Our officer made contact with the home owner who advised him that the bicycle belonged to his son and that he had no idea who the men were,” Mathios said.

“The suspects were arrested and handed over to the Bayview SAPS at the scene of the crime,” he said.

In a separate bicycle theft incident recently, a suspect was arrested in Kloof for stealing a bike in broad daylight.

South Africa Today – South Africa News