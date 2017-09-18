Proactive Pinetown workers apprehend business burglar

Proactive Pinetown workers arrested a burglar after a gang gained entry into a business premises in Edison Road in broad daylight on Saturday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang of three suspects had gained entry onto the premises through a hole in the perimeter wall that had been made during a previous burglary. The incident occurred at around 11.30am.

“The suspects had climbed onto the roof of the property and two of them managed to flee with motor vehicle parts that they had taken from the business premises,” Mathios said. “However, proactive staff from a neighbouring business arrested the third suspect who was handed over to the Pinetown SAPS at the scene of the crime.”

Mathios said it was unclear whether any other items had been removed from the property during the incident. He added that the incident highlighted the importance of regularly checking for any weak links in a business’s security system, such as inspecting perimeter fences and walls for any wear and tear or malicious damage and ensuring that the roof is fitted with sufficient infra-red detectors.

“Criminals do regularly gain entry into premises via the roof, making it imperative that this potential point of entry is secured with an adequate early warning system. This will sound the alarm the moment intruders attempt to gain entry into the building,” Mathios said.

In a separate Pinetown business burglary last week, a guard posted on the premises was assaulted by armed robbers.

