Proactive Phoenix response officer arrests two suspects in two days

A fast thinking Blue Security armed response officer nabbed two alleged suspects in Phoenix within as many days last week.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer responded to a panic alarm in Cobblepark Place last week Thursday, where he obtained a description of an alleged laundry thief and gave chase. “A resident was inside her home when she noticed a suspect stealing washing off her clothes line. She shouted at him, but he just shoved the clothes into a bag and fled on foot. The officer that responded to the property obtained a description of the suspect from her and immediately gave chase,” Mathios said.

“As he was driving slowly along Palmview Drive near the petrol station, he noticed the suspect walking with a bag over his shoulder and he stopped to question the man. The suspect immediately resisted the interaction and started arguing with the officer who placed him under arrest. He took the suspect back to the victim’s house where she identified him and the stolen clothes were recovered from his bag,” Mathios said.

The suspect was handed over to the Phoenix SAPS who attended the scene and a case of theft was opened against him.

Mathios said the same officer arrested an alleged housebreaker following an incident in Archstone Avenue in Whetstone on Wednesday, at around 9.55am.

A suspect had broken the padlock on a security gate, but fled the scene when the alarm activated before he could get into the house. “The officer arrived at the scene and the resident gave him a brief description of the suspect. He drove off in search of the suspect who he found walking in Whetfern Drive,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the officer stopped to speak to him and instructed the suspect to lie down on the ground. “Local residents came to the officer’s assistance claiming that they had witnessed the suspect running out of the property when the alarm activated. The officer searched the suspect’s bag and found several housebreaking implements,” Mathios said.

He was handed over to the Phoenix SAPS for processing.

The post appeared first on Blue Security

South Africa Today – South Africa News