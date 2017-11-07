Policeman’s murderer found already in prison for murder

Lungisa Mpama (24) appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 November 2017 facing a charge of murder. He was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to 20 November 2017.

On 13 December 2016, Ntuzuma Crime Prevention members were patrolling at D section in Lindelani when they stopped Mpama.

Constable Sabelo Nikwe jumped off the police vehicle and requested to search the accused. Mpama drew a firearm and shot at Constable Nikwe and fled the scene on foot.

Constable Nikwe was taken to KwaMashu Polyclinic where he died on arrival.

A case of murder was reported at Ntuzuma Police Station and the docket was transferred to Durban Organised Crime Hawks members for thorough investigation.

Members pursued information about the accused and he was found in Westville prison where he was detained for a double murder which happened at Harding in March this year.

