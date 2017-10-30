Policeman nabbed selling police equipment to criminals, Durban

Policeman nabbed selling police equipment to criminals, Durban

A 46 year old warrant officer from Bayview Police Station and his 50 year old accomplice are expected to appear at the Durban Regional Court on Monday 30 October 2017, for corruption.

The duo were arrested following an undercover operation when it came to light that the two were allegedly selling off police equipment to criminals.

The Hawks Anti Corruption Task Team worked with the duo posing as criminals and managed to purchase lots of ammunition, bullet proof vests, pepper sprays, firearm magazines and police uniform.

Both suspects were arrested on Friday and investigations still continue.

