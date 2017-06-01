Police use shock grenades and rubber bullets in Durban

The police had to use stun grenades and rubber bullets on a group of protesters in Durban.

The protest is linked to an “anti-immigrant” action. It follows after the plundering of foreigners stores in KwaMashu.

Somali shopkeepers have been targeted by several groups who claim, among other things, that foreign nationals are responsible for the kidnapping of women and children.

An ANC spokesperson, Mdumiseni Ntuli, called on the community to stop the protests and ensured the community that the ANC government will make peace and stability a priority. However, he does not mention the corruption, fraud, and theft under the cadres.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

