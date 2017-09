A 48 year old suspect was killed, another injured and a firearm was recovered when they opened fire at police officers in KwaMashu.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended KwaMashu police for their perseverance in apprehending the suspects. “We are glad that our police officers escaped the shooting unscathed and we will not be intimidated by armed criminals whilst performing our duties,” he said.

