Police sergeant gunned down, service pistol stolen, Maydon Wharf

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa has condemned the killing of a police officer. “ We will work tirelessly to ensure that killers face the full might of law. We send our condolences to Masondo’s family and may her soul rest in peace,” he said.

on 20 October 2017, at 06:00, Sergeant Nonhlanhla Masondo (39), stationed at Maydon Wharf was at a bus stop in Bonela Road when four unknown suspects armed with firearms fired shots at her.

She sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene.

Her service pistol was also taken. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. A case of murder has been opened at Cato Manor SAPS and it will be transferred to the Provincial Task Team for investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact the local police or our Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

