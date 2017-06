After a helpless elderly couple was tortured on a farm in Natal, and both assaulted and robbed, the police once again are investigating a case of robbery only.

Both 87-year-old Kenneth and 79-year-old Anne MacKenzie were tied up with chains, assaulted and robbed on their farm near Ixopo in Natal.

This was the sixteenth farm attack in Natal this year.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

