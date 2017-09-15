Police kill one injure one in house robbery shoot out, Bisley

On 13 September 2017, at 14:00, the complainant was closing her residential gate at Bisley area, Pietermaritzburg when she was approached by a group of unknown men who produced firearms and forced her inside the house.

At gunpoint the suspects robbed her of a laptop, cellphone and a white Peugeot before fleeing the scene.

The SAPS was alerted of the incident and immediately followed information to KwaNyamazane area.

The vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of KwaNyamazane. When police attempted to intercept the stolen vehicle, the suspects opened fire on police officers. Police retaliated and a 30 year old man was fatally wounded whilst another was injured during the shootout.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention where he remains police guard. A third suspect managed to flee the scene on foot during the shootout.

Charges of house robbery, attempted murder and inquest are being investigated by Alexandra Road SAPS. The suspect will appear in court once discharged.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack on law enforcers. “It has become a norm for criminals to open fire on police officers to avoid arrest. Our police officers will defend their lives and those of ordinary citizens if they are under threat. We are currently following all leads to capture the suspect that manged to escape arrest,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News