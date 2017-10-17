Planned business robbery foiled, three arrested, Inanda

On 16 October 2017, an intelligence driven operation was conducted at Machobeni area, Inanda with the assistance of Inanda Field Unit in a bid to curb violent crimes in the area.

While conducting their operations, the members received information about a planned robbery that was about to take place in the area.

The members started to intensify their operation and they saw three suspects fitting the description given to them. The suspects were also wanted for a house robbery in the area. The suspects fled after they noticed that the police were about to arrest them.

The members gave chase and the suspects were arrested in the bushes about 10km away. All three suspects were linked to the house robbery that was reported at Inanda police station early this month. The suspects were arrested before committing another robbery in the area. All arrested suspects aged between 20 and 29 will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for their continuous effort in the fight against crime. “The arrested suspects will be profiled and checked if they are not wanted for other similar crimes in the province,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News