Pinetown resident overpowered by armed robbers

Blue Security

Armed robbers assaulted a Pinetown resident in his home and robbed him of cash and valuables on Saturday night.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four suspects had forced open the front door of the resident’s home in Mimosa Road in Ashley at around 8.40pm. “The resident grabbed a wooden stick in an attempt to defend himself but the suspects grabbed the stick and overpowered him. He fell to the floor and the suspects then kicked him.

“The suspects stole a safe which contained cash, jewellery, a handbag and a television, Mathios said the resident sustained injuries to his head and was treated at the scene by a member of a voluntary emergency service. Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of

