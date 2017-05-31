Phoenix hijacking allegedly “fabricated”

Director of Big Show Towing and Member of Emergency Control SA (ECSA) Ismail Mitha has contacted Reaction Unit South Africa after viewing a post on the RUSA Facebook Page regarding a hijacking that occurred on Palmview Drive in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Mitha claimed that the hijacking is fabricated and on the night in question at approximately 21:30 he responded to a motor vehicle collision on the R102 near the Ballito Compensation off ramp. Upon his arrival he found that the driver of a Chev Cruise had collided into the back of a Mazda bakkie. The driver of the Chev Cruise was confirmed to be 55 year old Teddy Govender. After agreeing to have his vehicle towed and handing over his drivers licence to the tow truck operator, an intoxicated Govender fled into a nearby sugar cane plantation to avoid arrest.

On Sunday morning Govender’s relatives contacted RUSA for assistance after he failed to return home. He informed his family that he was proceeding to a service station in the area to top up the pressure on his tyres. Details regarding the “missing man” was also circulated on the RUSA page and RUSA Reaction Officers were requested to search for Teddy Govender.

Govender returned home yesterday afternoon claiming that as he got into his unlocked vehicle outside his home on Saturday night an African male was found hiding in the car. The suspect drew a firearm and instructed him to drive towards Tongaat where they were met by two other suspects in a red BMW. Govender went on to say that he was forced into the back of the BMW and driven to an unknown location where he was dropped off. Due to the darkness he was unable to find his way back to the main road.

Govender is suspected of fabricating his version of the events in an attempt to avoid criminal prosecution for driving under the influence of alcohol. His damaged vehicle is currently being held by the tow truck company until the storage bill has been paid.

The tow truck operator has backed up his claim by providing Officers with the location of the vehicle and is willing to provide a statement to authorities which will discredit Govender’s version of events.

Reaction Officers traced the registration plates on the Chevrolet Cruz at the tow truck storage and found that it belonged to Govender. The vehicle was circulated as being sought due to it being taken in a hijacking.

The investigating Officer has been informed.

