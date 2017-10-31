Pensioner gets 20 years for rape of girl (10), Eshowe

On 31 October 2017, Lindinkosi Malomeni Nxumalo (64) was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping a ten year old victim.

The accused was sentenced by the Inkanyezi Regional Court after the court heard how he raped the victim a year ago.

On 30 September 2016, the victim was on her way to school when she went to the local tuck shop at Esiphezi area, Eshowe.

While in the tuck shop, she was approached by the tuck shop owner who raped her. The accused was disturbed by noise from outside and the victim managed to escape. The matter was reported to Eshowe police station for further investigation.

The case was transferred to Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The accused was immediately arrested and charged accordingly.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomes the sentence handed down to the accused. “This will serve as a warning to would be perpetrators who target vulnerable women and children, thinking that they will get away with their wrongdoing. I also want to praise the victim who stood up and reported the matter to the police,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News