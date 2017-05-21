Pensioner (64) robbed and stabbed in Pietermaritzburg

At approximately 11H59 on Sunday 21 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing on the N3 near the Church street bridge in Pietermaritzburg.

Reports from the scene indicate that the 64 year old man alleged that he was trying to catch a lift when he was accosted by men demanding money. The elderly man tried to defend himself but was overpowered and they stabbed and robbed him.

The victim had been stabbed in the chest and was in a serious condition. He was transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to an awaiting surgeon at a trauma centre for urgent medical care.

The SAPS dog unit were also at the scene to investigate.

