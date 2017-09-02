Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Eastbury, Phoenix

Arrive Alive

0
Hit-and-run-in-Eastbury-Phoenix
Hit-and-run in Eastbury, Phoenix. Photo Arrive Alive.

One person has been killed and a second person is in a serious condition after they were run over on Station Road near Eastbury in Phoenix this morning (Saturday).

At approximately 05:30 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by passing motorists requesting assistance for the injured pedestrians. Upon arrival it was established that the two were run over by an unknown vehicle.

One person was found to have suffered life threatening injuries and died at the scene while the second pedestrian was found to have been seriously injured. He was stabilised by medics before being transported to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for further medical care.

The vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene.

