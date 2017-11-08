Ongoing violence as 4 are fatally shot, KwaMashu hostel

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the fatal shooting of four men at the hostel in KwaMashu last night.

“We cannot condone serious and violent crimes in our province, even at our hostels. It is incidents such as these that contributes to the high murder rate in the province. At this stage the motive is still unclear, however we will ensure that the case is investigated thoroughly and ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of law,” he said.

On the night of 6 November 2017, at 20:45, the bodies of four men aged between 23 and 42 were found with multiple gunshot wounds at A Section, Phumula Road, KwaMashu.

The motive for their killing is unknown at this stage and is subject to an intensive investigation. The murders are being investigated by the Provincial Task Team that was appointed by the Acting Provincial Commissioner.

