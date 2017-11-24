Notorious KZN stock thief arrested

A 34 year old suspect is set to appear today in the Nsuze Magistrates’ Court for stock theft case committed in Nsuze.

The suspect has been in conflict with the law on several times and terrorizing community in Nsuze and its surroundings.

He was arrested on 21 November 2017 at Hlathikhulu area by Greytown Stock Theft Unit.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the suspects was found in possession of three cattle stolen at Ngcongangconga area on 20 November 2017. All three cattle were positively identified by the owner and returned to the lawful owner.

His modus operandi was to seek employment as a cattle header and would change his surname. After familiarizing himself with the environment and livestock, he would steal and sell stock in different areas such as Nsuze, Pietermaritzburg, Maphumulo and Ndwedwe areas.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Stock Theft unit members for their efforts in curbing the stealing of livestock in the province. “The suspect will also be profiled and see if he is linked to any other stock theft cases reported in KwaZulu-Natal. I further appeal to live stock owners to take extra precautions during this festive season and take control of their stock,” he said.

